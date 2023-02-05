Marlys M. Tandy
April 6, 1935-January 21, 2023
CEDAR RAPIDS-Marlys M. Tandy, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at Cottage Grove Place. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Murdoch Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Marion, Iowa, with visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will follow at Reinbeck Cemetery in Reinbeck, Iowa.
Marlys was born on April 6, 1935, the daughter of Paul and Lucy Constance (Hunt) Robinson. She was a 1953 graduate of Reinbeck High School and went on to attend Iowa State Teachers College where she earned her teaching certificate. Marlys taught school at Monticello, Dysart and Marion School Districts. She returned to the University of Northern Iowa and earned her BA degree and taught for the Waterloo Community School District for 20 years, retiring in 1998. Marlys was married to Donald Tandy in 1956, they later divorced. She lived at Cottage Grove Place the last several years of her life, enjoying many of the activities going on there. Marlys joined P.E.O. in Reinbeck in 1954, she was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter KJ in Marion. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Christ in Waterloo. Marlys will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
Marlys is survived and lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Linda (Bill) Klein of Robins, Iowa, Kate (Chris) Luchtel of Lakewood, California, and Sara Tandy of Dubuque, Iowa; one son, Matthew (Jeong) Tandy of Albuquerque, New Mexico; 11 grandchildren, Erica Brewer, Brent Brockway, Nicole Brewer (Hank Xi), Sabina Quint, Seth Luchtel (Fiancé, Talia Dutra), Ken Johnson (Fiancé, Brittany Demmer), Paul Klein, Megan (Corne) Smal, Cal Johnson, Nathan Tandy, and Isabelle Tandy; seven great-grandchildren, Phin, Ray, Ruthie, Flynn, Max, Hannah, and Molly; and brother, Robert (Colleen) Robinson of Manhattan, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Constance Robinson.
Memorials in Marlys's memory may be directed to the First Congregational Church of Christ in Waterloo, Cottage Grove Place in Cedar Rapids, or the Reinbeck Public Library.
Please share a memory of Marlys at www.murdochfuneralhome.com under obituaries.
