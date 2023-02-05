Marlys was born on April 6, 1935, the daughter of Paul and Lucy Constance (Hunt) Robinson. She was a 1953 graduate of Reinbeck High School and went on to attend Iowa State Teachers College where she earned her teaching certificate. Marlys taught school at Monticello, Dysart and Marion School Districts. She returned to the University of Northern Iowa and earned her BA degree and taught for the Waterloo Community School District for 20 years, retiring in 1998. Marlys was married to Donald Tandy in 1956, they later divorced. She lived at Cottage Grove Place the last several years of her life, enjoying many of the activities going on there. Marlys joined P.E.O. in Reinbeck in 1954, she was a member of the P.E.O. Chapter KJ in Marion. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Christ in Waterloo. Marlys will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.