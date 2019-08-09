(1924-2019)
DUNKERTON -- Marlys Marjorie Speer Sage, 95, of Madison, Wis., formerly of Dunkerton, died Saturday, Aug. 3, at Oakwood Village University Woods-Covenant Oaks in Madison.
She was born April 23, 1924, at her parents’ home in Geneseo to Rodney S. Speer and Helen (Merritt) Speer. She married Harlan R. Sage on Aug. 15, 1943, at Mount Hope Methodist Church of rural Bennington Township. He preceded her in death.
She graduated from Dunkerton High School. Marlys earned a degree from Gates Business College in Waterloo in secretarial skills. Shortly after their marriage, Marlys and her husband moved to Washington D.C., where Harlan was stationed with the U.S. Navy. While in Washington Marlys was employed as a secretary at the Naval Research Station. With the end of World War II the couple returned to Dunkerton and began farming. Several years later they began the small business of Dunkerton Appliance where Marlys did the bookkeeping. In the late 50s Harlan took a job with Burroughs Corp. and the couple made several moves around the country. They retired to Lake City, Minn., then moved to Keokuk and back to Madison.
Survived by: her children, Brian (Jane) Sage of Angle Inlet, Minn., Greg (Judie) Sage of Nelson, Wis., Sharon (Colin) Godding of Madison, Wis., Joel (Mary Beth) Sage of Dover, Ark., and Kim (Dan) Bemis of Monroeville, Ohio; 14 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren; her sister, Harriet (Speer) Wheeler; and her brother, Robert (Judy) Speer.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; her daughter, Becky (Sage) Olmsted; her son-in-law, William Olmsted; her brother, Darrell Speer; her sister, Phyllis (Speer) Grady; two brothers-in-law, Loren Grady and Henry Wheeler; her brother, Oliver Speer; and her sister-in-law, Marie (Speed) Speer.
Luncheon gathering in memory of Marlys: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 21 at 5604 Schenk Road, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to Agrace HospiceCare Inc. or Oakwood Foundation-University Woods Grounds Fund, both in Madison.
She also enjoyed gardening, cooking, reading, needlecrafts, stained glass, and playing cards. Marlys especially enjoyed times gathered with family and the many friends she acquired in the various places she lived.
