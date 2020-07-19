Marlys M. Krueger
(1939-2020)
Marlys Marie Krueger, 81, of Denver, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.
Marlys was born March 10, 1939, the daughter of Gustav and Lucinda (Leisinger) Oberheu. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. She attended rural country school, Waverly High School and Allen School of Nursing. On September 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Ronald Krueger at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. Marlys worked for the Denver Clinic, Dr. Kruse Clinic in Waterloo, Hawkeye Community College and Bremwood Children's Home in Waverly, retiring November 26, 2003.
Marlys was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver where she was active on several committees over the years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, golfing and attending her children and grandchildren's activities.
Marlys is survived by her husband, Ronald of Denver, two daughters, Kaye Krueger of Mason City and Janet (Larry) Heeren of New Hampton, one son, Dave (Linda) Krueger of Denver, four grandchildren, Matt (Abby) Krueger, Mike (Sami) Krueger, Erik Heeren and Jenna Heeren, one brother, Norman (Carolee) Oberheu of Denver, two sisters; Marilyn Mueller of Denver and Karen Oberheu of Waverly. She is preceded in death by her parents, an infant son, a brother, Elwin Oberheu and a sister, Baby Oberheu.
Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and out of concern for the health and safety of the family and the community, Funeral Services will be privately held. In lieu of flowers memorials may be directed to the Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community and sent to The Family of Marlys Krueger, 220 Lincoln Street, Denver, IA 50622. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.