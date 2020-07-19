× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Marlys M. Krueger

(1939-2020)

Marlys Marie Krueger, 81, of Denver, died Friday, July 17, 2020, at UnityPoint-Allen Hospital in Waterloo.

Marlys was born March 10, 1939, the daughter of Gustav and Lucinda (Leisinger) Oberheu. She was baptized at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Waverly and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. She attended rural country school, Waverly High School and Allen School of Nursing. On September 4, 1960, she was united in marriage to Ronald Krueger at St. John's Lutheran Church-Western Douglas. Marlys worked for the Denver Clinic, Dr. Kruse Clinic in Waterloo, Hawkeye Community College and Bremwood Children's Home in Waverly, retiring November 26, 2003.

Marlys was a longtime member of St. Peter Lutheran Church in Denver where she was active on several committees over the years. She enjoyed reading, gardening, sewing, golfing and attending her children and grandchildren's activities.