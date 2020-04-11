Marlys Lavonne Figanbaum

In addition to assisting on the farm and with Figanbaum Trucking and Grain, Marlys worked at The Hub and Hometown Café in Tripoli. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she sang in the choir, and later became an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Marlys was a member of Farm Bureau, Lady’s Club, Pinhook Jolly Jokers, and the 4-H Mother Group. She was a volunteer at the Tripoli nursing home for more than 30 years, and was honored in 2009 as the Volunteer of the Year.