Marlys Lavonne Figanbaum

(1930-2020)
TRIPOLI — Marlys L. Figanbaum, 89, of Tripoli, died Friday, April 10, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
She was born Sept. 26, 1930, at the family’s home, rural Sumner, daughter of Edward A. and Mertie (Stahlhut) Meyer. Marlys received her education in the rural Sumner schools. On Jan. 21, 1947, she married Robert L. Figanbaum at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church.
In addition to assisting on the farm and with Figanbaum Trucking and Grain, Marlys worked at The Hub and Hometown Café in Tripoli. She was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner, where she sang in the choir, and later became an active member of Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli. Marlys was a member of Farm Bureau, Lady’s Club, Pinhook Jolly Jokers, and the 4-H Mother Group. She was a volunteer at the Tripoli nursing home for more than 30 years, and was honored in 2009 as the Volunteer of the Year.
Survivors: four sons, Robert R. (Carmen) Figanbaum of Aledo, Ill., David W. (Rosina) Figanbaum of Sumner, William R. (Sherry Borman) Figanbaum of Tripoli, and James L. (Sarah) Figanbaum of Tripoli; two daughters, Betty M. (Paul) Bremer of Tripoli and Debra (Jerry) Strottman of Tripoli; 11 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; a brother, Virgil (Norma) Meyer of Sumner; two sisters, Geraldine Kane of Oelwein and Mary (George) Wilkens of Waverly; a sister-in-law, Corrine Meyer of Sumner; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Bob, on Nov. 13, 2007; a granddaughter, Terri Figanbaum; two brothers, Milton “Shorty” and Elroy Meyer; and a sister, Lois (Alfred) Specht.
Services: Due to the pandemic, private family graveside services will be held at Lutheran Cemetery of Sumner Township, rural Sumner. There will be a private family viewing at Rettig Funeral Home in Tripoli. Please join the family at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 14, via Facebook Live on Becker-Milnes & Rettig Funeral Home for the graveside service.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lutheran Church in Tripoli or St. Croix Hospice of Charles City.
Online condolences at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
She enjoyed baking (was known for her excellent pies), hickory nutting, embroidery, fishing, camping, and bus trips. Marlys enjoyed many things in her life, but her greatest joy was the time she spent with her family, especially her grandchildren.
