October 1, 1935—August 27, 2023

Marlys L. Karkosh, 87, of Cedar Falls, IA, formerly of Reinbeck and Hudson, IA: passed away of natural causes on Sunday, August 27, 2023, at St. Lukes Hospital in Cedar Rapids. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday, September 4, 2023, from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at the family farm, 12416 Hicks Road, Hudson, IA. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, September 5, 2023, at 10:30 am at the Union Congregational United Church of Christ in Reinbeck. Burial will follow at the Reinbeck Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family which will then be distributed to Reinbeck Day Care, the UCC of Reinbeck and the Western Home Foundation.

Marlys was born on the family farm south of Traer on October 1, 1935, to her parents Edward and Lorena (Ewoldt) Podhajsky. Marlys attended country school and graduated from Traer High School in 1953. Marlys went on earn a BS degree in Home Economics at Iowa State College in 1957. Marlys was united in marriage to Gary Karkosh in 1958 and lived in Reinbeck for 7 years. From there Gary’s work led them to Cedar Rapids, IA then to Naperville, IL then to Libertyville, IL before returning to the family near Hudson in 1973. Marlys was a home economics teacher at Gladbrook and Reinbeck before starting their family.

After returning to the farm Marlys worked in several support roles at Reinbeck Community and GR school for 25 years, retiring in 1998. Marlys was a loving wife and devoted mother of 3 boys, Alan, Brian, and Kedric. Her job allowed her time to tend to her family as well as her gardens. As a farm wife she was known for her wonderful meals and lunches in the field which she continued to provide till they moved off the farm to Reinbeck. In 2011 Gary and Marlys moved to the Western Home Community in Cedar Falls.

Marlys and Gary enjoyed the farm up until the end of both of their lives. They made the time to visit a lot of places around the US and world with family and friends. They also made sure to take the time to visit with their children and grandchildren who were spread out across the US. Family was important to them. They had a wonderful group of friends that enjoyed getting together socially, eating, biking and playing cards. Marlys and Gary made a wonderful team that supported and loved each other and their families and friends.

Marlys is survived by her sons Alan (Sarah), Brian, and Kedric (Robin): grandchildren Kyle, Shane (Maddie), Brody, Seth (Brianna) great grandson Oliver, Lacee (Brandon) Gassman, Kolin and Alex Karkosh; sisters Myrna Dostal and Marian Dostal: nephew and nieces Calvin (Rebecca) Dostal, Brenda (Ed) Hoeg, Carrie (Matt) Carlton, Genise (Mark) Troutman; brother-in-law Clayton Karkosh and sister in law Kathryn (Jared) Owen and their sons Garrett (Tracy) and Darrick Owen. She was preceded in death by her husband Gary and her parents.