{{featured_button_text}}
Marlys Austin

Marlys L. Austin

(1934-2019)

WATERLOO — Marlys L. Austin, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 29, at NorthCrest Specialty Care of natural causes.

She was born May 11, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Jacob L. and Gladys Moore Brown. She married Curtis W. Austin on March 11, 1950, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Dec. 14, 1981.

Marlys worked many jobs in the community, and she especially enjoyed working with youth. Her career ended working in the Waterloo School District until retirement.

She was a lifelong member of Payne Memorial AME Church and was on several committees she provided her services wherever needed. She also worked as a Senior Companion.

Survived by: four sons, Curtis W. II (Debra) Austin of Phoenix‚ Darwin Austin of Des Moines‚ Loren (Deborah) Austin of Milwaukee‚ and Clint (Sylvia) Austin of Fort Worth‚ Texas; a daughter, Madonna Austin of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one special aunt, Zenola of Waterloo; a brother, Marcus Brown of Kansas City‚ Mo.; and two sisters, Celestine (Donald) Griggs of Rialto‚ Calif., and Michelle (Leonard) Baskerville of San Bernardino‚ Calif.

Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a daughter, Pamela Shane-Dillard; a granddaughter, Darla Shane-Palmer; five sisters, and a brother.

Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Payne AME Church, Waterloo.

Memorials: may be directed to the family at 904 Oneida St., Waterloo 50703.

Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Marlys Austin as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments