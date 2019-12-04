(1934-2019)
WATERLOO — Marlys L. Austin, 85, of Waterloo, died Friday, Nov. 29, at NorthCrest Specialty Care of natural causes.
She was born May 11, 1934, in Waterloo, daughter of Jacob L. and Gladys Moore Brown. She married Curtis W. Austin on March 11, 1950, in Waterloo; he preceded her in death Dec. 14, 1981.
Marlys worked many jobs in the community, and she especially enjoyed working with youth. Her career ended working in the Waterloo School District until retirement.
She was a lifelong member of Payne Memorial AME Church and was on several committees she provided her services wherever needed. She also worked as a Senior Companion.
You have free articles remaining.
Survived by: four sons, Curtis W. II (Debra) Austin of Phoenix‚ Darwin Austin of Des Moines‚ Loren (Deborah) Austin of Milwaukee‚ and Clint (Sylvia) Austin of Fort Worth‚ Texas; a daughter, Madonna Austin of Waterloo; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; one special aunt, Zenola of Waterloo; a brother, Marcus Brown of Kansas City‚ Mo.; and two sisters, Celestine (Donald) Griggs of Rialto‚ Calif., and Michelle (Leonard) Baskerville of San Bernardino‚ Calif.
Preceded in death by: her parents; husband; a daughter, Pamela Shane-Dillard; a granddaughter, Darla Shane-Palmer; five sisters, and a brother.
Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Payne AME Church, Waterloo.
Memorials: may be directed to the family at 904 Oneida St., Waterloo 50703.
Condolences may be left at www.LockeFuneralHome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.