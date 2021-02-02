Marlys Joreen Nefzger

Marlys Joreen, daughter of Arthur and Clara (Ruzicka) Phillips was born September 28, 1931, in Spring Valley, Minnesota. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Lime Springs. Marlys received her education in the Lime Springs Public School. On October 11, 1947, she was united in marriage with Robert Nefzger in Preston, Minnesota. To this union four children were born, Cindy, Nancy, Lisa, and Robert, Jr. The couple farmed in the Albany area for several years prior to purchasing their farm West of Fayette. Marlys enjoyed crocheting, sewing, crossword puzzles, baking, gardening, shopping, camping, and spending the winters in Texas. She had many things she found joy in, but the greatest joy was time with family. Marlys will be forever cherished as a kind and loving person by all who knew and loved her.