July 25, 1932-July 8, 2022

GLADBROOK-Marlys J. Wrage, age 89, passed away Friday, July 8, 2022, under the care of Westbrook Acres and Cedar Valley Hospice in Gladbrook. A visitation will be held from 5:00pm to 7:00pm on Tuesday July 12, 2022, at Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes Chapel in Grundy Center. Funeral service will be held at 10:00am on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at the Salem Church of Lincoln in Lincoln, Iowa. Burial will be held privately by the family immediately following the service at Maple Hill Cemetery near Gladbrook.

Marlys was born July 25, 1932, to Henry and Anna (Staack) Rieck in Sumner, Iowa. She graduated from West High School in Waterloo with the class of 1950. She worked at the National Bank of Waterloo following graduation.

Marlys was united in marriage to Lyle Wrage of Gladbrook on May 6, 1952. Lyle and Marlys farmed together until their retirement in 1995. Marlys also worked in the office of the Grundy County Memorial Hospital for many years. In 2011 they moved from the home farm to Grundy Center.

The most important things to Marlys were her family and her faith. She was a proud “farmer’s wife” helping Lyle on the farm and raising a family too. She was also a member of the Salem Church of Lincoln for many years and was a part of several groups there, serving dinners and lunches when needed. Marlys enjoyed traveling with Lyle on numerous tractor rides around the state of Iowa. Together they also enjoyed spending winters in Texas and Arizona for 18 years.

Marlys is survived by their three children: Nancy (Leo Peiffer) of Washington, Iowa, Cindy Britton of Newton, Iowa, and Brian (Lisa) Wrage of Gladbrook, Iowa. Also surviving is one grandson, Ben (DeLynn) Britton of Newton and two step grandsons, Nick (Brittany) Sorenson of Cedar Falls and Josh (Rachael) Sorenson of Waterloo, as well as two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn, and Elira Britton of Newton and one great-grandson, Boone Sorenson of Cedar Falls. Marlys is also survived by three sisters-in-law: Marcella Goos of Afton, LaRue Brandemuehl of Grundy Center, and Norma Wrage of Newton, as well as many nieces and nephews.

Preceding Marlys in death are her husband, Lyle, her parents, Henry and Anna Rieck, and son-in-law, Henry Britton. Her sister/spouse; Florence (Robert) Thompson and brother/spouse; Earl (Dorothy) Rieck. Her in-laws and spouses; Arvella (Earl) Rogers, Lorna Bieber (Otto Jensen and Roger Bieber), Marlys (Arnold) Siemens, Arlo Wrage, Leon (Gloria) Wrage, Clair Goos, Roger Wrage, Dean Warren, Glen Oetker, and David Brandemuehl.

Cards and memorials may be sent to Brian Wrage at 1060 120th St. Gladbrook, IA 50635

