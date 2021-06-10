January 26, 1941-June 8, 2021
WASHBURN-Marlys J. McDonald, 80, of Washburn, died Tues, June 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Waterloo, the daughter of Wayne and Marjorie Knipp Foulk. She was a 1958 graduate of Orange High School. She married Paul G. McDonald on May 20, 1961 in Waterloo. She worked for Waterloo Schools, retiring after 36 years. Survived by: her husband, Paul; 2 daughters, Diane McDonald, Jan (Doug) Coffin; a son, Mark (Dee) McDonald; 8 grandchildren, Lauryn (Brandon) Elliott, Lindsey (Zach) Baker, Lesley (C.J.) Pace, Morgan (Beau) Hook, Jacob McDonald, Nathan McDonald, Madee McDonald, Samantha McDonald; 4 great-grandchildren, Noah, Henry, Campbell and Lydia; and 3 brothers, Randy (Deb) Foulk, Richard (Madonna) Foulk, Rod Foulk. Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Arlys Johnson; a brother, Bill Foulk and a sister-in-law, Sally Foulk. Memorial Service: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Washburn or Moose Lodge Chapt. 328 in Washburn. For more information, visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
