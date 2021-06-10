 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlys J. McDonald
0 entries

Marlys J. McDonald

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marlys J. McDonald

January 26, 1941-June 8, 2021

WASHBURN-Marlys J. McDonald, 80, of Washburn, died Tues, June 8, 2021, at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born Jan. 26, 1941, in Waterloo, the daughter of Wayne and Marjorie Knipp Foulk. She was a 1958 graduate of Orange High School. She married Paul G. McDonald on May 20, 1961 in Waterloo. She worked for Waterloo Schools, retiring after 36 years. Survived by: her husband, Paul; 2 daughters, Diane McDonald, Jan (Doug) Coffin; a son, Mark (Dee) McDonald; 8 grandchildren, Lauryn (Brandon) Elliott, Lindsey (Zach) Baker, Lesley (C.J.) Pace, Morgan (Beau) Hook, Jacob McDonald, Nathan McDonald, Madee McDonald, Samantha McDonald; 4 great-grandchildren, Noah, Henry, Campbell and Lydia; and 3 brothers, Randy (Deb) Foulk, Richard (Madonna) Foulk, Rod Foulk. Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Arlys Johnson; a brother, Bill Foulk and a sister-in-law, Sally Foulk. Memorial Service: will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 11, 2021, at Kearns Funeral Service Kimball Chapel. Family will receive friends one hour before the service. A video of the service will be posted to the funeral home website. Memorials: may be directed to St. Paul’s Presbyterian Church, Washburn or Moose Lodge Chapt. 328 in Washburn. For more information, visit www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dr. Fauci: We can't declare victory too prematurely

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News