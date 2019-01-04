Marlys J. Federspiel

Try 1 month for 99¢
JESUP -- Marlys Jean Federspiel, 69, of Jesup, died Wednesday, Jan. 2, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born Oct. 26, 1949, in Cresco, daughter of Hubert Otto Ernst and Marjie Mae (Woellstein) Ernst. She married Daniel Earl Federspiel on Sept. 30, 1972, in Jesup.

Marlys had worked at Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo, and as a paraprofessional at Jesup Community Schools. She also served 19 years as a volunteer on the Jesup Ambulance Service crew.

Survived by: her husband; three sons, Cliff (Bobbie) Federspiel of Jesup, Jamie (Brenda) Federspiel of DeWitt and Dan Federspiel of Jesup; three grandchildren, Chelsey (Derick) Hutchison, Mitchell (Caitlyn) Federspiel and Kaylea Federspiel; a great-grandson, Brayden Federspiel; and a sister, Pam Clark of Minneapolis.

Preceded in death by: her parents; and two stillborn brothers, Jason Lee Ernst and Hubert Jay Ernst.

Family services: will be held with cremation following. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.

