Marlys J. Fecht

Marlys Jean Fecht, 86, of Tulsa, OK, passed away on June 14, 2020. Marlys was born on December 1, 1933, in Waterloo, IA, to Lee and Etta Wentworth. She graduated from West High School, class of 1951, in Waterloo, IA. She is survived by her husband of 39 years, Vernon, her four daughters: Cynthia O’Connell and Deborah Castillo, both of Waterloo, IA, Lori O’Connell of Tulsa, OK, and Sandra Jones of San Diego, CA, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren, her cousin Billy Spicer of Marion, IA. Please visit www.fitzgeraldfuneralservice.com for more information.
