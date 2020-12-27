January 31,1944-December 14, 2020
Marlys Ihde McGaughey was born in Charles City, Iowa on January 31,1944 the daughter of Marvin and Grace Shipp Ihde. On December 14, 2020, she lost her 19 year battle with cancer, but she never let her disease shape the strong independent woman that she was. She was predeceased by her husband, William McGaughey and her granddaughter Danielle Bradley. She is survived by her immediate family of two daughters Nikki Cossman ( Chris), Kristen Bradley (Dave), five grandchildren, Christian (Emily), Hope (Zach), Kaitlyn (John), Kole and four Greatgrandchildren, Brooklyne, Denver, Logan and Korah. She came from a large faithful family of many in which she had an impact on them all and will be truly missed every day.
Life isn’t always what you think it’s going to be, but what you make it- Marlys.
