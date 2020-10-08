Marlys Fober

The couple first worked on the Fober family farm in Plainfield, moved to Nashua to work on the Dietz's family farm and then bought a farm in rural Sumner in the early 1970s. Their family steadily grew with the births of Krystal, Denise, Brad, Michelle and Doug.

Marlys was the quintessential farm wife and mother. She and Deane were true partners when it came to every facet of their growing family's farm. She did chores and drove tractors, yet when her children returned home from school each day, Marlys always had fresh baked cookies, brownies or cakes waiting for them, and one never left the Fober house hungry, for not only could Marlys bake but she was also an excellent cook. Her meals often included produce she grew in her good-sized garden and canned.

In their younger days, she and Deane enjoyed going dancing and playing cards. Later in life, she searched cookbooks for new and even better recipes and she also loved spending time outdoors. Family, though, was her No. 1 priority.

She spoiled nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, baking for them and making sure that there was always more than enough homemade candy in the house at Christmas time.

Those grandchildren and “greats” loved spending time with her, because Marlys understood there was no greater gift she could give than “her time.”