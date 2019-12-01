(1932-2019)
WATERLOO — Marlys A. (Flanders) Chapman, 86, of Traer, formerly of Waterloo and Cedar Falls, died Thursday, Nov. 28, at Sunrise Hill Care Center in Traer.
She was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Waterloo, daughter of Leonard and Frances Horn. She graduated from Waterloo East High School in 1951. Marlys married Dr. Richard Flanders in 1956; he preceded her in death in 1989. She then married Roger A. Chapman in June 2001; he died Feb. 4, 2019.
She was a homemaker. She also transcribed medical records.
Survivors: two sons, Chris (Susan) Flanders of Riverside‚ Calif., and Dave (Jackie) Flanders of Hudsonville‚ Mich.; and two grandchildren, Kevin and Claire Flanders.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and husbands.
Private family burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo
Memorials: Contributions in her name may be made to the Richard E. Flanders Memorial Scholarship Fund at Grand Valley State University Anthropology Department in Allendale, Mich.
Online condolences at www.LockeFuneralHome.com
Marlys loved music, books, crossword puzzles, movies and Broadway. She played organ, and was a chorus singer in community theater in Grand Rapids, Mich. She enjoyed travel and visited many U.S. cities and attractions.
