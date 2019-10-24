Marlys Finzen

(1927-2019)
DYSART — Marlys Carole Finzen, 91, of Dysart, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, at Sunnycrest Nursing Center.
She was born Dec. 26, 1927, on the family farm in Tama County, the daughter of Alfred and Amanda (Ohrt) Hoeppner. On June 15, 1946, she married Robert Finzen at the Methodist Chapel in Waterloo. He preceded her in death.
She attended country school. The couple farmed in the Traer and Dysart area for many years until their retirement in 1990, when they bought a house in Dysart.
Survived by: three children, Russell (Sharon) Finzen of Traer, Sandy (Greg) Petersen of Dysart and Terry (Peggy) Finzen of Traer; nine grandchildren; two stepgrandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and five stepgreat-grandchildren.
Preceded in death by: her parents; her husband; two brothers, Elmer and Art Hoeppner; and two sisters, Thelma Dillon and Loretta Busch.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at Dysart United Methodist Church, with burial at Dysart Cemetery. Visitation will be from from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 25, at Overton Funeral Home, Dysart.
Memorials: may be directed to Dysart United Methodist Church.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Marlys loved cooking and was well-known for her pastries. She also enjoyed spending time with her family, spoiling her grandchildren, watching college and NBA basketball, listening to polka music, playing cards, and going to bingo.
