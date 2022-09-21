May 28, 1934-September 15, 2022

GRUNDY CENTER-Marlys Fay Rops, 88, of Grundy Center, Iowa, passed away on September 15, 2022.

Marlys was born May 28, 1934, in rural Grundy County, Iowa, to Marie and Reinhard Kalkwarf. She graduated from Dike High School in 1952. She was united in marriage to John Menno Rops March 10, 1954, at Christian Reform Church in Parkersburg, Iowa. The two owned and operated a farm near Allison for many years, then owned and operated Lee’s Lanes in Mason City, Iowa for 13 years before retiring.

Marlys enjoyed bowling, gardening, puzzles, and spending time with her dog, Augie. She also enjoyed the occasional visit to casinos and traveling to Arizona in the winter. More than anything, Marlys enjoyed spending time with her family.

Marlys is survived by her children, Leroy (Carla) Rops, Mary (Rex) Hamdorf, Rudy Rops, and Julie Rops; sister, Bernice Blythe; grandchildren, Ryan (Sarah) Schmitz, Matt Schmitz (friend Elle Kokkinos), Gina (Scott Bergmann) Pratt, Shelly (Jake) Wilson, Christopher (Elyse) Oliphant, Sara (Nick) Hutchins, Tyler Rops, John Smith; and 4 great-grandchildren (with one due January 2023). She is preceded in death by her husband; daughter Kathleen Joan Rops; parents; brothers, George and Reinhard; and special friend Don Manson.