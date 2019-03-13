Marlys F. Behrends

(1939-2019)
PARKERSBURG — Marlys Frances Behrends, 80, of Parkersburg, died Saturday, March 9, at Mercy Hospice, Johnston, from complications of a fall.
She was born Jan. 14, 1939, in Ackley, daughter of Ernest and Gertje (Hippen) Kalkwarf. On Feb. 7, 1975, she married Raymond Richard Behrends at the Little Brown Church in Nashua. He died June 30, 2002.
She graduated from Ackley High School in 1957. Marlys worked in Iowa Falls at the Ben Franklin Store until she returned home to be with her mother. She then worked at Ackley Bakery until her mother’s death. After her marriage to Raymond, the couple lived in Parkersburg and Marlys worked at Hazel’s Variety until it closed. She then worked for the Presbyterian Home in Ackley. From 1987 until 2002, Marlys and Ray cleaned medical centers for Allen Hospital. Marlys was in fellowship at the Hitesville Gospel Hall.
Survived by: four nieces and nephews, Robert (Joan) Knipfel and Emery (Anna) Knipfel, both of Mattawan, Mich., Janice Knipfel of Kalamazoo, Mich., and Jimmy (Nancy) Knipfel of Schoolcraft, Mich.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; a sister, Gertrude Knipfel; two brothers, Johnny in infancy and Ernie Kalkwarf.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, March 15, at the Hitesville Gospel Hall, rural Aplington, with burial in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery, rural Ackley. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Thursday, March 14, at the Redman-Schwartz Funeral Home, Parkersburg, and one hour before services at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to the family.
Condolences may be left at www.redman-schwartz.com.
Marlys enjoyed crocheting and working on Sudoku puzzles. She also loved playing cards and games with friends.
