Marlys E. (Oleson) Cook passed away peacefully on Nov. 10 with her family by her side.
She was born May 10, 1934, in Cedar Falls, Iowa, to Louie and Hertha Oleson. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College (now UNI) High School in 1953 and the following year married Richard (Dick) Cook. They made their home in Cedar Falls, IA, until Dick entered the Service and she then moved to Oklahoma to be with him and worked at the Officers Club at Ft. Sill.
They returned to Cedar Falls and later moved to Ottumwa in 1968 and then to West Des Moines in 1970.
Marlys was a homemaker and mom first but had several part-time jobs outside the home after the children were grown. She was a proud full-blooded Dane and very much enjoyed working on genealogy and spent countless hours researching both her and her husband’s family history. She also enjoyed more than 20 winters spent in Surprise, Arizona with many friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers. She is survived by her husband, Dick; daughter, Susan Cook; son, David Cook (Cheryl); two grandchildren, Austin and Anna Cook; and a sister, Eldora Sturm.
A visitation will be held Thursday, November 14, from 5-7 p.m. at Westover Funeral Home. Services will be held Friday, November 15, at 11 a.m. at Westover Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to The Alzheimer’s Association or Museum of Danish America. Online condolences are welcome at IlesCares.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.