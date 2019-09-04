(1924-2019)
LA PORTE CITY — Marlys E. Buck, 94, of La Porte City, died Monday, Sept. 2, at La Porte City Specialty Care of natural causes.
She was born Dec. 22, 1924, in La Porte City, daughter of Ivan Walter and Vera Marie Mosley Buck.
She worked as a house cleaner for both private residence and business. Marlys was a member of Heartland Community Church in La Porte City.
Survived by: a sister, Lois Boone of Stone Lake, Wis.; two brothers, Russell (Carol) Buck of Brooksville, Fla., and Walter Buck of La Porte City; a brother-in-law, Marvin Yarrington of La Porte City; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, JoAnn Yarrington; and a nephew, Lowell Buck.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, at Heartland Community Church, with burial in the West View Cemetery, both in La Porte City. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until services Saturday at the church.
Memorials: may be directed to Heartland Community Church, 703 Bishop Ave., La Porte City 50651.
La Porte City Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
She enjoyed latch hooking, embroidery, going on walks and being outdoors.
