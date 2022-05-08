 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marlys Dorothy Bahe

  • 0

May 6, 2022

SUMNER-Marlys D. Bahe, 88, of Sumner, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 10th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to find a part-time job once you have retired

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News