Marlys Dorothy Bahe

May 6, 2022
SUMNER-Marlys D. Bahe, 88, of Sumner, died Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Hillcrest Home in Sumner.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Burial will be at 2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Fairbank Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM, Tuesday, May 10th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Wednesday. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com.
