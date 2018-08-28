WATERLOO — Marlys M. Baumgartner, 82, of Waterloo, died Saturday, Aug. 25, at ManorCare Health Services in Cedar Rapids of natural causes.
She was born March 10, 1936, in La Porte City, the daughter of William and Estella (Kersten) Zempel. She married Richard Clark in June 1954; they later divorced. She married Wayne Baumgartner on Oct. 10, 1998; they later divorced.
Marlys attended school in Waterloo. Her first job was at Varsity Cleaners. She had an in-home daycare and then worked at Freeman’s Cafe (later Garfield’s and Gary’s) for 22 years until retiring. In retirement, she cleaned houses.
She was a member at First Baptist Church in Waterloo and a former member of First Lutheran Church.
Survived by: seven children, David (Kathy) Clark of Gallatin, Tenn., Richard Clark of Keller, Texas, Raymond (Lynne) Clark of Paducah, Ky., Patricia Holt of Harpers Ferry, Diana Clark of Waterloo, Jeff Clark of Davenport and Kim (John) Chandler of Waterloo; 17 grandchildren; 24 great-grandchildren; 10 great-great-grandchildren; a sister, Reta (Raymond) Clark of Waterloo; sister-in-law, Rosemary Zempel; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Nancy Rogers; longtime companion Norlan Odem; a brother, William Zempel; two great-grandchildren, Calvin Spencer and Justin Tackett; daughter-in-law, Sheryl Clark; and a son-in-law, Roger Holt.
Services: 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 30, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, with burial at Garden of Memories Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 29, at Kearns Funeral Service.
Memorials: may be directed to First Baptist Church in Waterloo.
Condolence may be left at www.kearnsfuneralservice.com.
Marlys always kept busy and enjoyed dancing at Electric Park, playing cards and Yahtzee, sewing, and she was a member of a bowling league for many years.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.