Marlys A. Swinton

SHELL ROCK — Marlys Ann (Crawford) Swinton, 84, of Shell Rock, died Thursday, Sept. 19, at Shell Rock Health Care Center.
She was born March 1, 1935, in Aberdeen, S.D., daughter of Herman and Ruth (Speas) Crawford. She graduated from high school in Richland Center, Wis., in 1953. Marlys attended County Normal School in Richland Center and Platteville State College in Platteville, Wis., graduating with her certificate in teaching. She taught elementary school in Nashua and Waverly for a couple of years. On March 24, 1956, Marlys married Roger Swinton at Plainfield Baptist Church in Plainfield. The couple would settle in the Waverly area where Marlys spent her time raising her children and working as a Tupperware consultant for 10 years. Marlys was a member of First Baptist Church in Waverly, where for more than 30 years, she played piano, organ, and was choir director.
Survivors: her husband; four children, Terri (Don) Taylor of Camp Point, Ill., Tammy Tissicino of Waukesha, Wis., Bruce (Jane) Swinton of Shell Rock, and Dianne (Kent) Guthrie of Robins; grandchildren, Brandon Taylor, Kelsey Taylor, Nicholas Tissicino, Libby (Brady) Norton, Erin (Jake) Ballweg, Cheyenne Swinton, Whitney Guthrie, Paige Guthrie, and Lexie Guthrie; and great-granddaughter, Adaline Ballweg.
Preceded in death by: her parents; and a brother, William Crawford.
Memorial Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 23, First Baptist Church in Waverly; burial will be 9:30 a.m. Monday at Willow Lawn Cemetery in Plainfield, followed by the family greeting friends at First Baptist Church. Visitation will also be 4 to 7 p.m. today, Sept. 22, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly.
Memorials: to First Baptist Church.
