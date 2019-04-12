WAVERLY — Marlys Ann “Marlie” Kasemeier, 74, of Waverly, formerly of Sumner, died Wednesday, April 10, at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.
She was born Jan. 9, 1945, in Tripoli, daughter of Herman and Leona (Meyer) Kasemeier.
She was a 1963 graduate of Sumner High School and graduated from the University of Northern Iowa in 1967. Marlie started working for the Iowa State Department of Human Services in 1969. She became a district administrator in 1981 for Northeastern Iowa, where she worked out of the Waterloo office. She retired from the State Department on Feb. 1, 2002.
Survived by: her twin sister, Marlene Ballard of County Club Hills, Ill.; a sister, Janice Farrar from Edmonds, Wash.; a niece; and two nephews.
Preceded in death by: her parents.
Celebration of Life services: noon Saturday, May 11, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home, Waverly. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services. A luncheon will follow the service at the Eisenach Village Klubhouse in Waverly.
Memorials: may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
In her free time, Marlie enjoyed reading and traveling.
