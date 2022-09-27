Marlys A. Goodenbour

Funeral services will be held Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. John Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tracy Hinkel officiating. Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM—7:00 PM, Wednesday, September 28th at Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner and for one hour preceding services at the Church on Thursday. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Marlys’ family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilnesrettig.com .

Marlys Ann, daughter of Vincent and Evelyn (Weber) Reuter was born November 22, 1942, at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo. She was baptized and confirmed in the Catholic Faith. Marlys received her education in the Don Bosco Schools graduating from Don Bosco High School in 1960. On May 2, 1964, she was united in marriage with Gary Goodenbour at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Raymond. To this union four children were born, Allen, Dawn, Kristine, and Kara. The family lived in Tripoli for several years before moving to Waterloo, then to Sumner in 1980. Marlys operated a Home Daycare for many years, prior to working at the Sumner Schools for a brief time, until her time in the kitchen at Hillcrest from 1995 until her retirement in 2005. She was a Girl Scout Leader for several years. Marlys enjoyed baking, crafts, making ornaments for her family, but her greatest joy was sewing (she was a member of a sewing group, “Old Rips” for many years).