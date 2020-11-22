 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Marlyn Pruisner
0 entries

Marlyn Pruisner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Marlyn Pruisner

Marlyn Pruisner

June 9, 1931-November 6. 2020

Marlyn (Mike) Pruisner 89 of Waverly died November 6th at the Waverly Hospital.

He was born June 9, 1931 at Steamboat Rock, IA son of Lester and Tillie Pruisner. He married Donna Mathes in March of 1950, they later divorced. Mike married Mary Ann Pipho October 3, 1965. She preceded him in death November 16, 2017. Mike was employed in sales most of his life. He is survived by his four children David (Lynette) of Shell Rock, Steve (Maureen) of Cedar Falls, Connie Spangler (Ralph) of Herndon VA, and Mark of Denver CO, 8 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, and a brother Kenny (Sara) of Little Rock AR. He was preceded in by his parents and a brother Norbert.

Memorial service will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial can be directed to Alzheimers Assoc and Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News