November 22, 2022
Marlyn F. Cornelius, 81, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.
Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.