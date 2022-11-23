 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marlyn F. Cornelius

November 22, 2022

Marlyn F. Cornelius, 81, died Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics.

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 28, 2022, at Richardson Funeral Service in Cedar Falls. Visitation 2:00-4:00 p.m. Sunday at Richardson Funeral Service. Burial at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens.

Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

