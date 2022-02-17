Marlyn E. Shonka

August 26, 1932-February 14, 2022

INDEPENDENCE-Marlyn E. Shonka, 89, of Independence, IA, died on Monday, February 14, 2022, at her home in Independence, IA.

Marlyn was born on August 26, 1932, on the family farm in Black Hawk County, IA, the daughter of Roland and Martha (Cummings) Bradley. She was a 1950 graduate of the Fairbank High School and went on to attend the Iowa State Teachers College in Cedar Falls, IA. On July 8, 1951, she married Robert G. Shonka at the Fairbank United Methodist Church. They made their home in Independence, IA, where they raised their four children. For many years she worked from home as a seamstress and help tailor and made many clothes throughout the years. Marlyn went back to school and in 1978, she received a certificate in Dental Hygiene from Hawkeye Technical College. She went on to work for many years at Dr. Kevin Imoehl’s Dentist’s office in Oelwein, IA. She finally retired in 1992.

She enjoyed spending time with her friends and spent countless hours sewing and quilting with other members of the Immanuel Lutheran Church.

Throughout the years she and Robert traveled throughout the United States and to the Bahamas. She fell in love with seeing the world and took many other trips to Europe, and Australia with her friends.

Marlyn is survived by her husband of seventy years, Robert Shonka, Independence, IA, her children, Sherry (Arlen) Eberhardt, Casa Grande, AZ, Steve (Kris) Shonka, Rowley, IA, Mike (Kim) Shonka, Independence, IA, and Kristin Lynch, Independence, IA, her grandchildren, Andrew Shonka, Sally Anne Brown, Jennifer (Shane) Krieger, April (Joe) Dorman, her great-grandchildren Zaladet, Tevlen, Voden, Liercen, Aeresen, and Villiet Shonka, Mace, and Remy Brown, Austin and Chance Rommann, Ella, Peyton, and Tayden Dorman, her great-great-grandchildren Ary and Issac, a brother Wendell Bradly, NC, and many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Roland and Martha Bradley, a grandson, Nicholas M. Shonka, a sister, Evelyn Brakensiek, and a brother, Duane Bradley.

A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

To leave an online condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.