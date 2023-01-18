August 6, 1934-January 15, 2023

WAVERLY-Marlowe Remley, 88, of Waverly, Iowa passed away on Sunday, January 15, 2023 at the Clarksville Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville.

Marlowe Merritt Remley was born on August 6, 1934, the son of W.L. and Emeline (Youmans) Remley in Plainfield. On January 27, 1964, he was united in marriage to Virginia (Roth) Dittmer at St. Mary Catholic Church. Marlowe worked as a carpenter and farmer.

He was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly and Denver Square Dancers. He enjoyed camping, fishing and making crafts. Following their retirement, the couple wintered in Arizona.

Survivors are his wife, Virginia of Waverly; children, Linda (Joseph) Nizzi of Lanesville, IN, Delbert (Arnetta) Dittmer of Tucson, AZ, Roger (Carolee) Dittmer of Fredericksburg, Vicky (Keith) Bienemann of Clarksville, David Remley of Cedar Falls, Pamela (Steve) Sorenson of Mishicot, WI, and Marvin (Donell) Dittmer of Waverly and; 15 grandchildren; and several great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Diane Dittmer; three brothers, Lloyd, Harold and Walter and five sisters, Gladys, Alice, Nettie, Anna and Gertrude.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 10:30 am at St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly with Fr. Doug Wathier officiating. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 until 7:00 at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly with a Parish Rosary at 5:00. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice and online condolences for Marlowe can be left at www.kaisercorson.com.

Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the Remley family with arrangements. 319-352-1187