October 2, 1951-March 18, 2023

Marlowe Denise Morehead, 71, of Garland, TX, formerly of Waterloo, entered into rest on March 18, 2023.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held from 12-2 p.m. on Friday, April 7, 2023, at Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, with private family inurnment in the Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Waterloo.

Memorials may be directed to the family.

Locke at Tower Park is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. For more information visit www.lockefuneralservices.com.