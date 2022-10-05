July 25, 1928-October 4, 2022
WATERLOO—Marlowe D. Rieck, 94, of Waterloo, died Tuesday, October 4, 2022, at Birdee Cottage in Waterloo. He was born July 25, 1928, in Waverly, the son of Albert and Evelyn Smith Rieck. He was a graduate of Sumner High School.
Marlowe proudly served in the U.S. Army, stationed in Alaska, during the Korean Conflict.
He married Viola (Beitz) Decker in 1966, in East Dubuque, Illinois.
He worked at John Deere Co until his retirement.
He was a member of the Tripoli V.F.W.
Left to cherish his memories include a son, Joe (Jill) Rieck of Elk Run Heights; a daughter, Debborah (Roy) Wilson of Dallas, Texas; two grandchildren, Kayla (Jaime Monroy) Rieck of Evansdale, Matthew (Elizabeth Burge) Rieck of Boscobel, Wisconsin; and two great-grandchildren, Kaden Rieck and Adrianna Shindoll.
He is preceded in death by his parents; wife; two sons, Michael and Jerry Rieck; a granddaughter, Nicole Brown; and a brother Alan Rieck.
Private Family Inurnment will be held in the Garden of Memories Cemetery at a later date.
Memorials: may be directed to the family, where a memorial fund will be established.
Locke at Tower Park, 4140 Kimball Ave. Waterloo, Iowa 50701, is in charge of arrangements 319-233-3146. Online condolences may be left at www.lockefuneralservices.com.
