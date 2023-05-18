November 9, 1928- May 16, 2023

Marlis Jene Wrage was born November 9, 1928, on a farm northeast of Dysart, the daughter of Frank and Viola (Fehr) Heckroth. She married John H. Wrage on February 18, 1951, at the Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He preceded her in death on June 9, 2015. Marlis passed away on May 16 at Sunrise Hill Care Center, Traer, at the age of 94.

Marlis attended country school near Dysart, starting at the age of four. The family moved to rural LaPorte City where she was placed in the first grade since there was no kindergarten at her new school. By starting school young and skipping a grade, she graduated from Orange High School at age 16 and graduated from the Gates Business College a year later. After college, Marlis moved to Pomona, California where, among other adventures, she learned to fly but never completed enough solo hours to get her license. Prior to her marriage and beginning her career as an active farm wife, she worked at Abels Café in LaPorte City and then various secretarial jobs in Waterloo.

Camping and fishing trips were treasured times with her husband, children and extended family. A favorite pastime in the early years was dancing with friends at the Electric Park Ballroom in Waterloo. In later years she and John enjoyed travels in the States and Hawaii as well as to Europe. She was an anchor of calm strength mingled with compassion and understanding for others. The stories she shared of her early life were truly inspirational, instructive and valuable to all of her family in living their daily lives. She was admired for her courage, patience, generous nature and adventurous spirit.

Marlis was involved in the Women’s Circle and Mary Martha Circle at Zion Lutheran Church in Dysart. She also was active with the Dysart Women’s Club and the Board of the Norma Anders Public Library.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and two sons-in-law, Clark Schoonover and Frank Tusznski. Marlis is survived by four children, Linda (Felix) Revello of Larned, Kansas, Diana Schoonover of Austin, Arkansas, David (Sharla) Wrage of Dysart, Wayne (Elizabeth) Wrage of Yates City, Illinois and her brother Don (JoAnne) Heckroth of LaPorte City. Other survivors include her ten grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held Friday, May 19 from 4:00 – 6:30 p.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 800 S. Main St., Dysart.

Funeral Service will be held Saturday, May 20 at 10:30 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church, 800 S. Main St., Dysart.

Burial will be held at the Gnagy Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to the Norma Anders Public Library or Lutheran Social Services in care of:

Overton Funeral Home, 707 Clark St., Dysart, IA 52224. 319-476-7355. Condolences may be left at: www.parrottandwoodsfh.com