CEDAR FALLS — Marlis Jean Nielsen, 93, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Aplington, Waverly, Hampton, Parkersburg and Dumont, died Monday, Sept. 3, at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls.
She was born Feb. 8, 1925, on a farm south of Dumont, daughter of Vern and Flossie (Truax) Ritzman. On May 4, 1946, she married Ernest “Gordon” Nielsen at the Salem Evangelical United Methodist Church in Dumont. He preceded her in death in 2009.
She graduated from high school in Dumont. Marlis then worked in the Hemp Plant at Hampton, later worked as a temporary clerk for the U.S. Post Office in Dumont, and then for the Butler County ASC Office at Allison. In October 1954, she began work for Dr. M.D. Enna as his assistant and served in this capacity for 20 years in Dumont. She was a member of Heritage United Methodist Church in rural Waverly.
Survived by: her sister-in-law, Naomi (Vern) Ritzman of Hampton; a sister-in-law, Margaret Hearn of Hampton; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Warren and Betty Nielsen of Dumont; many nieces and nephews; and two godchildren, Rita (Trent) Gerdes of Waterloo and David (Dana) Nolte of Olathe, Kan.
Preceded in death by: her husband; her parents; two sisters, Verla (Jack) Penticoff and Audrey (John) Stemmerman; two brothers, Harold and Vern Ritzman; two sisters-in-law, Elsena Ritzman and Harriet Ritzman; and two brothers-in-law, John Stemmerman and Jack Penticoff.
Services: 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, at Heritage United Methodist Church, Waverly, with burial in Dumont Cemetery in Dumont. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. until services at the church. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements.
Memorials: may be directed to Heritage United Methodist Church or Cedar Valley Hospice.
Condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Marlis’ strong faith sustained her through a cancer diagnosis as a young married woman and through many later years’ health issues with sight and hearing. She relied on her faith during many years as a caregiver to not only her husband but anyone who had a need.
