(1943-2019)
WATERLOO — Marlin Ray “Swede” Johannsen, 76, of Waterloo, died Saturday, June 1, at Parkview Manor in Reinbeck of Alzheimer’s Disease.
He was born May 12, 1943, in Hartley, son of Clarence and Elsie (Hibbing) Johannsen. He married Carla Carlson on Nov. 1, 1992, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls.
Marlin attended Gaza High School. He then served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War from October 1961 until his honorable discharge in December 1967.
He was a train engineer for the Illinois Central Gulf Railroad for 23 years until his retirement in 1996.
Survived by: his wife, Carla Johannsen of Waterloo; three daughters, RaeAnn Johannsen of Waverly, Jessica Johannsen of Waterloo and Diana (Jess) Staver of Evansdale; a son, William Johannsen of Readlyn; four grandchildren, Jacob, Isabelle, Mychael and Bryce; a great-granddaughter; three brothers, Rodney Johannsen, Loren (Elaine) Johannsen and Bill (Bev) Johannsen, all of Paullina; and a sister, Ladonna (Dan) Wittrock of Primghar.
Preceded in death by: his parents; and a sister-in-law, Arlis Johannsen.
Memorial visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, at Kearns Funeral Service, Kimball Chapel, where military honors will be held at 4 p.m.
Memorials: may be directed to the Alzheimer’s Association.
Condolences may be expressed at www.KearnsFuneralS ervice.com.
Marlin had been a member of the AMVETS. He enjoyed playing cards and being outdoors fishing, hunting and trap shooting.
