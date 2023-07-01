March 13, 1940-June 27, 2023

CEDAR FALLS-Marlene Ruth Engen, 83, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at her home.

She was born on March 13, 1940, in Lake City, MN, the daughter of Harold and Phyllis (Wood) Schroeder. She graduated from Lake City High School then attended secretarial school. On May 14, 1960, she was united in marriage to Leland “Lee” Engen in Decorah, IA. She was employed with Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls as the director of housekeeping until her retirement in 1999.

Marlene is survived by her daughter, Heidi (Dennis Boone) Engen of Cedar Falls; son, Jason Engen of Shell Rock; grandsons, Cody (Briley) Engen of Cedar Falls, Alonte Boone of Waterloo, and Christian Engen-Carter of Cedar Falls; and a sister, Donna (Jim) Collins of Shakopee, MN.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Lee; son, Scott; and sister, Carol Schroeder.

Memorial services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 30, 2023, at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Cedar Falls with visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Inurnment at Hillside Cemetery in Cedar Falls.

Memorials may be directed to St. Croix Hospice.

Online condolences at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.