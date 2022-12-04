October 13, 1938-November 30, 2022

WATERLOO-Marlene Rose “Marty” Halligan, of Waterloo, peacefully left our world in the comfort of her home on Wednesday, November 30th, 2022. She was born on October 13th, 1938, in LaPorte City, Iowa, the daughter of Paul and Marjorie (Stephens) Buck. Marty married George “Terry” Halligan on October 29th, 1955. They had three daughters who were the center of their lives and to whom Marty dedicated her time and attention as a homemaker. After raising her daughters, she focused her time and attention on the care and well-being of her many beloved animals inside and outside her home.

Marlene is survived by her three daughters, who loved her so much, Tina (Jeff) Freshwater of Hudson; Tammy (Bruce) Hatfield of Waterloo; and Tarasa Lown of Ferryville, Wisconsin; her beloved brother, Richard Buck of Waterloo; five grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand-daughter; and finally her cats and her German Shepherd “Bree” whom she adored.

She was preceded in death by her husband and parents, her beloved grandson, Greg Freshwater; her son-in-law, Terry Lown; her sister, Delores English; and her stepfather Ford Thias.

Following her wishes, Marlene will be cremated. A private family ceremony celebrating her life will occur on Mother’s Day, 2023.

Memorials may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society, 1166 W. Airline Hwy, Waterloo, IA 50703.