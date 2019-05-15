{{featured_button_text}}
Marlene R. Torgerson

WATERLOO — Marlene Rae Torgerson, 85, of Waterloo, died Sunday, May 12, at Rosewood Estates.

She was born Oct. 4, 1933, in Waterloo, daughter of Louis R. and Louella H. Ploog Buhmann. She married Wallace H. Torgerson on Aug. 7, 1976, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He died June 13, 2009.

She graduated from Waterloo West High School in 1951. Marlene was a teacher with the Waterloo Community School district for many years.

Preceded in death by: a brother-in-law, Wayne Torgerson.

Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 17, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, with burial in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until services.

Memorials: may be directed to the Cedar Bend Humane Society or Westminster Presbyterian Church.

Condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.

