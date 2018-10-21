TRAER — Marlene Ruth Russell, 85, of Traer, died Thursday, Oct. 18, at University Hospitals & Clinics, Iowa City.
She was born Jan. 17, 1933, on the family farm near Gladbrook, daughter of Will and Emma (Harmsen) Hamann. In high school, she was a cheerleader and baton twirler, and after her graduation from Reinbeck in 1950, Marlene continued to teach baton twirling for 15 years. She also worked for John Deere in Waterloo. On Sept. 7, 1952, Marlene married William Russell at United Methodist Church, Grundy Center.
Bill and Marlene retired from the farm in 1989 and moved into Traer. In her “retirement,” Marlene was employed at the local dress shop and later sorted corn. She was a member of Traer United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school and served in other church ministries.
Survivors: her husband; a son, Randy; two daughters, Diane (Mike) Riddle and Jackie (Dave) Fallis; six grandchildren, Jake (Michelle) Morgan (Brian), Andrew (Heather), Lance, Jacob, and Kelsey; and two great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Emberlee.
Preceded in death by: her parents; three brothers, Leonard, Howard (Moose), and Nick; and two sisters, Vivian and a stillborn infant.
Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 23, at Traer United Methodist Church. Visitation will be for one hour prior to services at the church. Overton Funeral Home, Traer, is assisting the family.
Memorials: In lieu of flowers, memorials to United Methodist Church mission or the Humane Society.
Marlene loved animals, treasured time with family and friends, appreciated a good laugh and playing games, and enjoyed the farm. Her kindness and compassion touched many. Marlene found joy in taking care of her garden and flowers, preserving the harvest, cheering for the Chicago Bulls, and creating and sewing crafts.
