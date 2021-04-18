September 18, 1937-April 13, 2021

WATERLOO-Marlene Marie Gerholdt, 83, of Waterloo, IA died Tuesday April 13, 2021 at Kinship Point in Wayne, NE of natural causes.

She was born September 18, 1937, in Charles City, the daughter of Ferdinand and Agnes (Abendroth) Debner. She graduated from Gates Business School. Marlene worked at the Waterloo Public Library for 31 years, retiring in 2003.

She is survived by: two daughters, Sheila (Craig) Koepke of Cedar Falls and Kathy (Bob) Burke of Wayne, NE; six grandchildren, AJ (Kayla) Elliott, Katie (Brock Nelson) Elliott, Brittany (Rick) Friesen, Ashley (John) Brogie, Taylor (Jared) Balady; and Sydney (Nick) McIntee; and six great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by: son-in-law, Greg Elliott, great grandson, Caleb Friesen; three brothers, Clarence, Dean, and Lloyd in infancy; and two sisters, Viola Keith and Della Van Fleet

Private family services on Monday, April 19, 2021 at the Richardson Funeral Service, with interment in the Fairview Cemetery, both in Cedar Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.richardsonfuneralservice.com.

Memorials can be directed to Angels Among Us, 3858 Jones St. Ste A, Omaha, NE 68105 or online at: www.myangelsamongus.org