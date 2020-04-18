× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-798-1730 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

(1933-2020)

WASHBURN – Marlene M. Reiter, 86, of Washburn, died Friday, April 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.

She was born June 22, 1933, in Bremer County, daughter of Frederick John Meier and Hilda Matilda (Westendorf) Meier. She graduated from high school in Cedar Falls in 1950. On Feb. 5, 1951, she married Robert Joseph Reiter Sr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death in 1994.

Marlene worked as a switchboard operator and later as an admissions clerk at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, before she retired to do day care for her grandchildren. She was a member of Countryside Vineyard Church in Evansdale.

Survivors: a son, Steve (Sue) Reiter of Waterloo; two daughters, Joleen (John) Robb of La Porte City, and Angie (Bill) Van Wey of Elk Run Heights; 17 grandchildren, Carrie, Brett, Andrew, Jeremy, Justin, Jalana, Amanda, Adam, Aaron, Rachel, Meagan, Makenzie, Heather, Amber, Crystal, Cole and Callie; 22 great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Denise (Tom) Berns of Waterloo and JoAnna Reiter of Jesup.

Preceded in death by: her husband, Robert; her parents; two sons, Randy Reiter and Robert Joseph “Bobby” Reiter; and a brother, Donald Meier.