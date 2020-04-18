(1933-2020)
WASHBURN – Marlene M. Reiter, 86, of Washburn, died Friday, April 17, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital, Waterloo.
She was born June 22, 1933, in Bremer County, daughter of Frederick John Meier and Hilda Matilda (Westendorf) Meier. She graduated from high school in Cedar Falls in 1950. On Feb. 5, 1951, she married Robert Joseph Reiter Sr. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death in 1994.
Marlene worked as a switchboard operator and later as an admissions clerk at St. Francis Hospital in Waterloo, before she retired to do day care for her grandchildren. She was a member of Countryside Vineyard Church in Evansdale.
Survivors: a son, Steve (Sue) Reiter of Waterloo; two daughters, Joleen (John) Robb of La Porte City, and Angie (Bill) Van Wey of Elk Run Heights; 17 grandchildren, Carrie, Brett, Andrew, Jeremy, Justin, Jalana, Amanda, Adam, Aaron, Rachel, Meagan, Makenzie, Heather, Amber, Crystal, Cole and Callie; 22 great-grandchildren; and two daughters-in-law, Denise (Tom) Berns of Waterloo and JoAnna Reiter of Jesup.
Preceded in death by: her husband, Robert; her parents; two sons, Randy Reiter and Robert Joseph “Bobby” Reiter; and a brother, Donald Meier.
Services: Due to the pandemic, private family graveside services at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Gilbertville will be observed. A public memorial service will be announced and held at a later date. White Funeral Home, Jesup, is in charge of the arrangements.
Memorials: to the Don Bosco School System in Gilbertville, and to Countryside Vineyard Church in Evansdale.
Online condolences at www.White-MtHope.com
