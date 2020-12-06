Waterloo—Marlene M. Jeys, 85, of Waterloo, died Thursday, December 3, 2020 at UnityPoint Health Allen Hospital. She was born February 27, 1935 in Waterloo, the daughter of Cecil J. and Helene A. Neuhalfen Heath. She married Jerald L. Jeys on August 21, 1954 in Cedar Falls. He preceded her in death on March 20, 2013.

She attended St. Patrick Catholic School in Cedar Falls and graduated from Cedar Falls High School in 1953. She had also attended Gates Business College. Marlene was employed by Carnation Fresh Milk in Waterloo as an accounting clerk for 15 years, taught piano and organ in her home for 13 years, was employed by Acme Reproduction & Supply in Waterloo for 10 years, and had been employed in the office of Kearns Funeral Service since February of 1986 until retiring in 2020.

She has been a volunteer church organist since 1950, first at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Cedar Falls and from 1955 on for Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Waterloo retiring due to health in 2020.