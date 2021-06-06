March 31, 1934-June 3, 2021

DENVER-Marlene M. Forsyth, 87, of Denver, formerly of Waterloo, died Thursday, June 3, 2021 at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home. She was born March 31, 1934 on a farm near Dunkerton, daughter of Art A. and Lela (Lava) Kalenske. Marlene graduated from the Jesup High School in 1951.

She married Richard L. Forsyth on June 21, 1952 in Jesup. He died July 15, 2006.

Marlene is survived by her son: Rick (Barb) Forsyth, Dunkerton. Two daughters: Cindy (Bonnie Sessler) Forsyth, Janesville, and Mary (Mark) Carter, Jefferson, Texas. Four Grandchildren: Aaron (Emily)Forsyth, Chris (Alyson) Forsyth, Bethany (Tyler) Cannon and Rebecca (Zach) Neyhard. Eleven great grandchildren. Two Brothers: Arthur C. (Marcella), Chatfield, MN and Lou (Mandy) Kalenske, Gaffney, SC.

Marlene was preceded in death by her husband.

Funeral Services: 10:30AM Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at the Garden View Chapel, Waterloo

Burial: Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo

Visitation: 4:00 to 7:00pm Monday, June 7, 2021 at the Garden View Chapel, Waterloo

Memorials may be directed to the family.