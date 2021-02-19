May 13, 1936-February 16, 2021
BRANDON-Marlene M. Brown, 84, of Brandon, IA died on Tuesday February 16, 2021 at the Journey Care Center in Barrington, IL, surrounded by her family.
Marlene was born to Orville C. and Charlotte M. (Davis) Lehman on May 13, 1936 in their home in rural Brandon, IA. Marlene attended the Brandon Community School and graduated in 1954. She went on to attend the Iowa Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, IA, and received her certificate of Teaching in 1956. On November 29, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Larry D. Brown, at the United Methodist Church in Brandon. Larry joined the U.S. Army and they lived throughout the United States. Marlene really enjoyed her time in Alaska, California, and Manhattan, KS. In 1978, they settled on a farm they purchased in rural Brandon, IA.
Marlene is survived by her six children; Scott (Jenn) Brown, Brandon, IA, Brenda (Ray) Bailey, Mansfield, TX, Kaylene (Bill) Brown, Anchorage, AK, Becky (Tom) Peterson, Bondurant, IA, Karen (Brian) Thomson, North Barrington, IL, and Kathy (Eric) Christianson, Lake Mills, IA, fourteen grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, three brothers; Richard “Dick” (Dorothy) Lehman, Fairbank, IA, John (Artie) Lehman, Hazelton, IA, David (Lorraine) Lehman, Brandon, IA, a sister, Nancy (James) Prevatt, Bonita Springs, FL, and many nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Charlotte Lehman, her husband Larry Brown, and her mother-in-law and father-in-law, Ruth and Everett Brown.
A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday February 20th, at the United Methodist Church in Brandon, IA with Rev. Luke Evans presiding. Burial will be held at the Brandon Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4 PM until 8 PM on Friday February 19, 2021 at the Reiff Family Center in Independence, IA.
To leave an on-line condolence please go to www.reifffamilycenter.com under obituaries.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.