Marlene M. Brown

Marlene was born to Orville C. and Charlotte M. (Davis) Lehman on May 13, 1936 in their home in rural Brandon, IA. Marlene attended the Brandon Community School and graduated in 1954. She went on to attend the Iowa Teacher’s College in Cedar Falls, IA, and received her certificate of Teaching in 1956. On November 29, 1957 she married her high school sweetheart, Larry D. Brown, at the United Methodist Church in Brandon. Larry joined the U.S. Army and they lived throughout the United States. Marlene really enjoyed her time in Alaska, California, and Manhattan, KS. In 1978, they settled on a farm they purchased in rural Brandon, IA.