Death

SUMNER — Marlene Marie Luloff, 64, of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 22, at her home in rural Sumner; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. John Lutheran Church, Frederika, with burial at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Garden of Memories, Waterloo; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, and for an hour before services Tuesday at the church; Becker-Milnes Funeral Homes is assisting.

Celebrate
the life of: Marlene Luloff
