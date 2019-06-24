You have free articles remaining.
SUMNER — Marlene Marie Luloff, 64, of rural Sumner, died unexpectedly Saturday, June 22, at her home in rural Sumner; services 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 25, at St. John Lutheran Church, Frederika, with burial at 2 p.m. Tuesday in Garden of Memories, Waterloo; visitation 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Rettig Funeral Home, Tripoli, and for an hour before services Tuesday at the church; Becker-Milnes Funeral Homes is assisting.
