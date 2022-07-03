Marlene K. Harkin

April 11, 1943-June 28, 2022

FAIRBANK-Marlene K. Harkin, 79, of Fairbank, Iowa, died peacefully on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the home of her son in Snook, Texas, with her family at her side.

Funeral Service: 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Jamison-Schmitz Funeral Home in Oelwein, Iowa with Rev. Linda Miller officiating. Visitation will be for one hour before the service on Thursday at the funeral home. Interment: Floral Hills Memorial Gardens, rural Oelwein, Iowa. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Women or the American Legion Auxiliary, both in Fairbank. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com

Marlene Kay Reysack was born April 11, 1943, in Aplington, Iowa, the daughter of Echo & Grace (Mehmen) Reysack. She received her education at the Aredale School. Marlene was united in marriage to Richard Lee Harkin on July 16, 1961, at the First Baptist Church in Oelwein, Iowa. She was a cook for 19 years at the Wapsi Valley Elementary School in Fairbank. Marlene lived in Fairbank for over 40 years. Marlene was a member of the United Methodist Church and the Fortsch-Duffy American Legion Post #552 Women’s Auxiliary both in Fairbank. She enjoyed spending time with family, grandchildren and friends. Also, she enjoyed trips to the casino and playing bingo.

Marlene’s family includes Son: Robert (Lane) Harkin of Snook, Texas; 2 Daughters: Diana Heathcote of Eustis, Florida & Roxanne Wenner of Fairbank; 10 Grandchildren; 16 Great Grandchildren; Brother: William (Jan) Reysack of Dumont; 3 Sisters: Lenora Ott of Fairbank, Barbara (Harry) Harms of Hampton & Grace Bandy of Waterloo and many Nieces & Nephews.

Marlene was preceded in death by her parents; husband: Richard on November 7, 2006; 3 brothers: Echo Reysack, Harry Reysack & Dale Reysack and 3 sisters: Ella Greco, Mary Ellen Boehmke & Dorothy Leake.