January 8, 1934-January 13, 2021

Marlene Joyce Havel, 87, of Grundy Center, passed away on January 13, 2021, at Grundy County Memorial Hospital. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 30, at First Presbyterian Church in Grundy Center at 11 AM. Visitation will be held an hour before the service. Interment will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery in Grundy Center. Abels Funeral and Cremation Service, Engelkes chapel is caring for Marlene. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Maroon and White Committee INC. in Grundy Center.

Marlene Joyce Havel was born on January 8, 1934, in Washington, Iowa, to her parents George Homer and Cecille Logan (Hotle) Mayer. She graduated from West Chester High School with the Class of 1952. She was married to Kenneth A. Havel on May 15, 1955, in Washington, Iowa. Along with operating her salon, Beauty Lounge; both Marlene and Kenneth enjoyed catering for 30 years. They had 3 children together, Julie, Scott, and Doug. She was well known for her talent of baking.

Left to cherish her memory are her children: Julie (Ray) Baltes of Hampton, IA, Scott (Julie) Havel of Urbandale, and Doug (Anne) Havel of Cedar Rapids; great-grandchildren: Briana Havel, Jacob Havel, Sarah Havel, Jessica (Duncan) Anderson, and Tommy Baltes. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, grandchild Jared Havel, 3 brothers Ted, Lester, and Roger.