Marlene Ingle

(1936-2019)
TRAER — Marlene Grace Ingle, 83, of Traer, died Wednesday, Sept. 18, at Sunrise Hill in Traer.
She was born June 29, 1936, on a farm in Poweshiek County, daughter of Antonie and Alice (Roovaart) Van Egdom. On June 2, 1955, she married Duane Ingle. He preceded her in death.
Marlene graduated from Tama High School in 1954. She stayed home and raised the children before working at the Traer Public Library and retiring from there in 1994 as a librarian.
Marlene was a member of the Traer library board and the Cedarloo Church of Christ.
Survived by: four children, Sharon Marlene (Dennis) Stoakes of Traer, Dennis Duane Ingle of Waukee, David Alan (Sandraeline) Ingle of Traer and Nancy Marie (Don) McMahan of Newhall; nine grandchildren, William (Corindy) Stoakes, John (Dawn) Stoakes, Sara (Taylor) Kvidera, Hannah Ingle, Katherine Ingle, Amber (Jeremy) Monat, Brandon (Katherine) Ingle, Rachel (Andrew) McKeever and Donnie (Maria) McMahan; 13 great-grandchildren, Brooks, Molly, Libby, Levi, Luke, Aubree, Ava, Josie, Jack, Asher, Augustin, Emily and Harper; and two brothers, Elmer Van Egdom and Larry Van Egdom.
Preceded in death by: her husband of 60 years; her parents; a brother, Clarence Van Egdom; a grandson, Joshua David Ingle; and two infant great-grandchildren.
Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, at Cedarloo Church of Christ, Cedar Falls, with burial at Vandalia Cemetery near Prairie City. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. today, Sept. 20, at Overton Funeral Home, Traer.
Condolences may be left at www.overtonfuneralhomes.com.
Marlene loved sewing, quilting, painting and crafts. She was always excited to meet her newest grandchild or great-grandchildren and could not wait to hold them. She loved her family and delighted in spending time with them. Her children will remember her for always taking care of them and putting others first.
