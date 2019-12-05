(1933-2019)
WAVERLY — Marlene Hoppenworth, 86, of Waverly, died Wednesday, Dec. 4, at the Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock.
She was born July 28, 1933, in Waverly, daughter of William and Helen (Arns) Nolte. On July 5, 1953, she married Darrel Hoppenworth at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Marlene graduated from Waverly High School in 1951. She was the office manager at Carnation from 1951-1961. When the couple’s son Scott was born, Marlene stayed at home and was a homemaker.
Marlene was a charter member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Waverly.
Survived by: her husband; a son, Scott (Cindy) Hoppenworth of Waverly; four grandchildren, Andrew (Erin Mulcahy) Hoppenworth of Palm Beach Garden, Fla., Jordan (Mara) Hoppenworth and Nicole (Wendy Keely) Miller, both of Davenport, and Ashley Miller of Waverly; two great-grandchildren, Leia Hoppenworth and Caroline Christian; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Nolte of Waverly; and special nieces Christie and Linda.
Preceded in death by: her parents; a sister, Reva Kirchman; a brother, Marvin (Bud) Nolte; and a grandson. Dustin Hoppenworth.
Memorial services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at Redeemer Lutheran Church, with burial at a later date in Harlington Cemetery, both in Waverly. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly and for an hour before services at the church Saturday.
Memorials: may be directed to American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave., Suite 550 Chicago, Illinois, 60631.
She loved to play cards and cribbage and was an avid walker. Marlene and Darrel traveled and camped throughout the United States, most notably to Alaska, Colorado, and 12 years wintering in Apache Junction, Arizona. They also had a permanent camping spot in Elkader for several years.
