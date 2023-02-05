January 24, 1934-February 1, 2023

Marlene was born January 24, 1934 in Elma, IA, daughter of James Thomas and Marguerite Kennedy McAvoy. After graduating from Immaculate Conception Academy, she attended business school in Minneapolis, MN. She worked for Grand Trunk, and the Milwaukee Rail Road in Chicago, IL and then returned to Iowa.

She married Kenneth Charles Hogan at Immaculate Conception Church in Elma on September 3, 1956. To this union two daughters were born, living in Anamosa, IA for 10 years.

Marlene was a partner in the family insurance agency, juggling her time between work and home with the girls. She returned to the corporate world, eventually retiring from GMAC Mortgage in 1996.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents and family, Kenneth Hogan, Jack (Lois) McAvoy, Jean (Jerry) Nosbish, Joe McAvoy. Virginia (Ham) Weidner, Jim (Lois)Hogan, Kathleen Hogan, Rev. Mgsr. Robert Hogan, and Richard Reyhons.

She will be remembered by Meghan (Dave) Murray, Lombard, IL, Molly (John) Meek, Des Moines, IA, six tall grandchildren: Thomas James Murray (Chicago, IL), Sean Murray (Chicago, IL), Kathleen Meek (Oklahoma City, OK), Grant Meek (Omaha, NE), Geoffrey Meek (Chicago, IL), Eleanor Meek (Ames, IA), 2 sisters-in-law: Carol Reyhons (Davenport, IA) and Mary McAvoy (Alta Vista, IA), and many adored nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express our heartfelt appreciation and sincere gratitude to the the skilled, compassionate and kind staff at Bishop Drumm Care Center.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 6, at St. Edward Catholic Church with burial in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Public visitation from 2:00 – 6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 5, at Hagarty-Waychoff-Grarup Funeral Service on West Ridgeway, where there will be a 2:00 p.m. Catholic Daughters of the Americas rosary and 5:00 p.m. vigil service. Visitation also one hour prior to the Mass on Monday at the church.

Memorials: may be directed to St. Edward Church.

Online condolences may be left at www.hagartywaychoffgrarup.com.