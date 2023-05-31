Marlene Helen Brown was born on November 8, 1933, in Parkersburg, the daughter of Fred and Emma (Juhl) Knock. Marlene attended Waterloo West High School. She was united in marriage to Kenneth Granneman. He preceded her in death. On May 12, 1978, Marlene was married to Charles Brown. She worked as a bartender at various places and enjoyed camping in their motor home, hiking, going to their cabin, and going to the casino. Marlene died at the age of 89 on May 26, 2023, at UnityPoint Allen Hospital in Waterloo. She was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband; a daughter, Lisa Granneman; 4 sisters, Linda Reiter, Carol Moore, Sandra Webb, and Phyllis Ziener; and a brother, Jimmy Knock. Marlene is survived by her husband, Charles; 3 children, Barbara Flemming, Dennis Granneman, and Gary Granneman; 2 sisters, Frances (Don) Page and Judy Stuber; a brother, Larry (Wanda) Knock; 6 grandchildren; and 4 great grandchildren. The funeral will be on Friday, June 2, 2023, at 10:30 AM, at Parrott & Wood Chapel of Memories in Waterloo with a visitation for an hour prior to the service. The burial will be at the Garden of Memories Cemetery.