Marlene Elizabeth Thurman

February 8, 1938-June 29, 2022

WAVERLY-Marlene Elizabeth Thurman, 84, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away Thursday morning, June 29, 2022, at Birdee Cottage Assisted Living in Waterloo, Iowa.

Marlene was born on February 8, 1938, in Armstrong, Iowa, the daughter of Hattie E. (Vanderburg) and James E. Smith. She was baptized in Armstrong, Iowa and confirmed in Ware, Iowa. Marlene graduated from Pocahontas High School in 1956, and then moved to Des Moines to work for the telephone company. On May 5, 1957, Marlene was united in marriage to Keith Crystal Thurman in Pocahontas. Keith’s Army service duty relocated the couple to Tacoma, Washington where Marlene worked for the telephone company. In 1958, the couple moved to Keith’s hometown, Plover, Iowa, and then to Waverly in 1966. Marlene worked for Lutheran Mutual Insurance, First (National) Bank, Security State Bank in Shell Rock and Covenant Medical Center in Waterloo.

Marlene was a member of the United Methodist Church in Cedar Falls.

Marlene is survived by her husband of 65 years, Keith; son, David (Davon) of Denver, Iowa; two grandsons, Justin (Anna) and Adam (Kristi) Thurman of Cedar Falls; seven great-grandchildren; and one sister, Janet Heald. She was preceded in death by her son, Perry, in January of 2022, her parents; three brothers, Ron, Byrl and Duane Smith; and one sister, Marlys Smith.

Marlene’s body has been cremated. There will be a memorial visitation from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Memorial Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at Hope United Methodist Church in Pocahontas, Iowa, with Pastor Killian officiating. Burial of cremains will follow in the Powhatan Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to Marlene’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family. 319-352-1187